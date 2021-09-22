Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian are definitely out to create a stir with their racy photo shoot for SKIMS.

In new ads released on Wednesday, 35-year-old Fox and 42-year-old Kardashian both pose in black bras and panties for the shapewear line created by Kardashian's sister, Kim Kardashian West. One photo features the two touching each other while holding an apple in between their lips.

"@MeganFox & @KourtneyKardash for SKIMS," the brand captioned the photo on Instagram. "Cotton has never looked this good. Photo: @DonnaTrope."

Fox shared two more photos of her posing with Kardashian topless.

"Kourt, forever isn't long enough 🖤 Welcome to our SKIMS Cotton Shoot — an immersive experience @skims," the Jennifer's Body star wrote.

Kardashian West shared more images from the photo shoot, including one of her sister feeding Fox cherries.

All the way back in 2009, Kardashian West told ET that Fox was her girl crush at the Los Angeles premiere of Fox's film, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

"Megan Fox is so hot," she said. "She is, like, my girl crush — and I don't have girl crushes!"

"That's really the only reason I'm here," she continued, noting that her boyfriend at the time, Reggie Bush, was also a fan of Fox's.

Meanwhile, Fox and Kardashian have frequently been spotted on double dates with their respective boyfriends, 31-year-old Machine Gun Kelly and 45-year-old Travis Barker. During the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month, the two took the stage to introduce MGK and Barker's performance of "Papercuts," calling them their "future baby daddies."

Barker and Kelly have known each other for years, having collaborated on several projects, most recently, MGK's album, Tickets to My Downfall. Back in March, a source told ET that MGK, Fox, Barker and Kardashian are all good friends.

"They have a great time when they hang out as couples and it's very natural, easy and fun," the source said. "They all have lot of shared interests like music, self-care practices and more. Kourtney and Travis are super into each other and Megan and Machine Gun Kelly are so in love. So it's nice for both couples to spend time with like-minded people."

