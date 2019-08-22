Kieran Culkin Talks 'Leaving Neverland' Claims Against Michael Jackson

Kieran Culkin has spoken out about the allegations against Michael Jackson in HBO's documentary, Leaving Neverland.

Kieran's older brother, Macaulay Culkin, was famously close to the late singer when he was younger. In a 2003 interview with journalist Martin Bishir, Jackson also said he spent time with Kieran. "I have slept in the bed with many children. I sleep in the bed with all of them," Jackson said at the time. "When Macaulay Culkin [was little], Kieran Culkin would sleep on this side and Macaulay Culkin on this side, his sister is in there. We're all just jammed in the bed."

In a new interview with The Guardian, 36-year-old Kieran addresses Wade Robson and James Safechuck's claims in Leaving Neverland that Jackson sexually abused them when they were children.

"The only thing I can say is that I can’t really say anything and the reason for that is I can't be helpful to anyone," Kieran says. "To me, it seems like there's two sides to this thing and because I can't be helpful on one side or the other, anything I say and anything that gets put out in print could only hurt somebody and there's already a lot of really hurt feelings."

"There are already a lot of people who are in a difficult position and if I contribute in any way, it's just going to hurt someone because I can't actually help," he continues.

Jackson’s estate has vehemently denied the allegations the film explores, even suing HBO for $100 million over a previous non-disparagement clause.

"This is yet another lurid production in an outrageous and pathetic attempt to exploit and cash in on Michael Jackson," Jackson's estate told ET in a statement in January. "Wade Robson and James Safechuck have both testified under oath that Michael never did anything inappropriate toward them. Safechuck and Robson, the latter a self-proclaimed 'master of deception,' filed lawsuits against Michael’s Estate, asking for millions of dollars. Both lawsuits were dismissed. This so-called 'documentary' is just another rehash of dated and discredited allegations. It's baffling why any credible filmmaker would involve himself with this project."

In January, 38-year-old Macaulay -- who is the godfather of the late King of Pop's 21-year-old daughter, Paris Jackson -- talked about his friendship with the late singer when he made an appearance on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast.

"He reached out to me because a lot of things were happening, big and fast with me and I think he identified with that," Macaulay said, explaining that they became friends after his Home Alone success. "At the end of the day, it's almost easy to say it was weird or whatever, but it wasn't because it made sense. At the end of the day, we were friends."

"Nobody else in my Catholic school had even this much idea of what I was going through and he was the kind of person who'd been through the exact same frickin' thing and wanted to make sure I wasn't alone," he explained, describing the icon as a "hilarious," "sweet" and "funny" friend. "For me, it's so normal and mundane. I know it's a big deal to everyone else, but to me, it was a normal friendship."

