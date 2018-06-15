Kiersey Clemons Becomes an Overnight Sensation in 'An L.A. Minute' Trailer (Exclusive)
"To art!" "To integrity."
Fresh off of the success of Hearts Beat Loud and Hereditary, stars Kiersey Clemons and Gabriel Byrne link up for An L.A. Minute, a comedy about success, fame, truth and karma, and ET has the exclusive trailer. The satire revolves around the unexpected meeting of the best-selling "hack" author, Ted Gold (Byrne), and the self-proclaimed artist, Velocity (Clemons).
"Yesterday, I was staging performances for maybe 35 people," Velocity exclaims in the preview after a television stunt launches her into stardom. "Today, I'm a national sensation. What does that say about our culture?"
If An L.A. Minute, from director Daniel Adams, is giving you edgy, satirical A Star Is Born vibes, you'll get a chuckle when Clemons' Velocity is referred to as a "cross between Isadora Duncan and Lady Gaga." An L.A. Minute opens in theaters on Aug. 24.
Here is the movie's official synopsis:
"AN L.A. MINUTE is a satirical look at fame, success, the star-making machinery and the karma that attaches to all those who worship at the altar of Celebrity. Everyone can identify with the dilemma that our protagonist, the best-selling author Ted Gold, faces when Velocity, an avant-garde performance artist and the living embodiment of integrity, rocks his 1% world. But, as is often the case in real life, what you see is not exactly what you get."
