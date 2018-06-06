Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born' Drops First Trailer -- Watch!

The first trailer for the much anticipated A Star Is Born is finally here!

Four-time Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper, who's making his directorial debut with the film, stars as musician Jackson Maine. Cooper's Jackson discovers a struggling artist, Ally — Lady Gaga in her first starring role — and the pair fall in love. The movie follows the couple's ups and downs set to a backdrop of country music.

Gaga — who was nominated for an Oscar for her 2015 song, "Til It Happens to You" — recorded original songs for the film, which she wrote with Cooper and a handful of artists, including Lukas Nelson, Jason Isbell and Mark Ronson.

The trailer gives fans their first look at the melancholy film, including singing from both Cooper, 43, and Gaga, 32. A Star Is Born also stars Andrew Dice Clay, Dave Chappelle and Sam Elliot and is set to hit theaters Oct. 5.

The movie is a remake of a 1976 iteration that starred Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson. Back in March, Streisand shared her excitement about the film.

"Oh, I can't say too much. I haven't seen too much, but it's good. It's very, very good," she said.

Cooper and his girlfriend, model Irina Shayk, welcomed their first child in 2016. The pair recently made their Met Gala couple debut in May. Here's more on that story:

