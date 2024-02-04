Killer Mike was taken away in handcuffs Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles after winning three GRAMMYs.

Video taken by a reporter from The Hollywood Reporter showed the rapper being escorted away by two officers from the Los Angeles Police Department. At one point in the video, someone appears to shout "Free Mike."

It's unclear what led to this, but THR reports Killer Mike was arrested on a misdemeanor charge unrelated to anything that happened at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards. Following the ordeal, GRAMMY chief Harvey Mason Jr. was seen on the phone while huddled around Killer Mike's team.

ET has reached out to the LAPD for comment.

The bizarre situation came not long after Killer Mike won three GRAMMYs for Best Rap Album for MICHAEL, Best Rap Performance for "Scientists & Engineers" and Best Rap Song for "Scientists & Engineers."

Killer Mike, an activist who champions social equality and who is no stranger to speaking out against police brutality, won his first GRAMMY in 2003 with Outkast for "The Whole World" in the Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group category.

This is a developing story.

The 2024 GRAMMY Awards is on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+ from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.

RELATED CONTENT: