Kim and Khloe Kardashian Have an Icy Showdown on 'Celebrity Family Feud' -- Watch!

It's a Kardashian family showdown!

Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian go head-to-head in the upcoming edition of Celebrity Family Feud and things are going to get icy.

In a new clip released on Thursday, the sisters step up to the podium with Steve Harvey and quickly start firing off remarks after Kim extends her hand to her sister, but Khloe declines the gesture.

"No, not here Kim," Khloe says, shaking her head as Kim gives her a dismissive look. "It's called Family Feud." Kim then asks Harvey, "Have you ever had family members play each other like this?"

"Yeah, my family was on this show," he replies, to which Khloe quips, "Big fan."

Kim & Khloé at Family Feud. pic.twitter.com/zx0RtSrVbs — The Wests (@kuwthewests) June 7, 2018

"The Kardashian Family vs. The West Family" episode will air Sunday, June 10 and see Kim and husband Kanye West, along with three of the 40-year-old rapper's cousins, making up one team, while Khloe, Kris, Kendall Jenner, Kris' mom and cousin -- Mary Jo Campbell and Cici Bussey -- and family friend Jonathan Cheban make up the other.

Harvey later talked about what it was like to film the episode while making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Kanye was the best Family Feudcelebrity panelist we’ve ever had on the show. He loves the show,” he shared. "His people said, 'Steve, this is the most Kanye has ever smiled since we’ve been working for him.’ Kanye smiled! When I introduced him, he smiled. Tune in and you’ll see Kanye smiling.”

As for Kanye's better half? “Kim didn’t know nothing,” Harvey quipped.

Hear more of what Harvey dished in the video below.

