Things might be tense between Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian on the current season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but from the looks of this throwback family pic from Tokyo, Japan, their sisterly bond is only improving.

Kim took to Instagram late Wednesday night to post a photo with Kourtney, Kanye West, some friends and almost all of their kids on a jungle gym.

"So many moods #Tokyo," Kim captioned the image.

Fans quickly started to note that Kourtney's youngest son, Reign Disick, was definitely a mood, as he stood in the middle of the jungle gym with his head thrown back, screaming.

Family friend Tracy Romulus commented on the pic, "OMG Reign," and Kourtney replied, "@tracyromulus someone was standing on his fingers," with a crying face emoji.

From the looks of it, either his cousin, North West, or siblings Mason or Penelope Disick, could have been the culprits.

The only cutie missing from the photo was Kim and Kanye's youngest son, Psalm, but Kim made up for that by posting another photo of Psalm getting cuddles from his cousin, Stormi Webster, the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

"Stormi loves my Psalmy so much!" Kim captioned the pic.

"She really does ♥️" Kylie commented.

In addition to feuding with her sisters on KUWTK, Kourtney was also named the "worst parent" of all the Kardashian-Jenner siblings by Kendall Jenner. Watch the clip below for more:

