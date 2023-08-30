Kim Cattrall is proud of the strong woman she's become, and she credits her late mother, Gladys Baugh, with inspiring her.

In a new interview with Vogue Greece, the 67-year-old Sex and the City alum opens up about the lessons her mother taught her.

"For me, a woman in her 60s, I think that the biggest challenge is to keep being relevant, to keep working, to have something to say. My idol was always my mother," she tells the publication. (Cattrall's rep translated the interview to English via People). "Even though she could never connect to a job that made her happy, and she was depressed and alone for long periods of time, she never lost her spirit."

Cattrall, who recently made a brief cameo on the SATC reboot, And Just Like That, adds, "That’s something she passed on to me. I am thankful to her for teaching me to defend myself and not allow others to control my narrative. That is a very important lesson for young women."

Cattrall has been vocal about the issues she faced while playing Samantha Jones on Sex and the City. Prior to her season 2 cameo, the actress had spoken her tension with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

Telling Piers Morgan in 2017 that she thought Parker "could have been nicer" after Cattrall opted not to appear in a third Sex and the City film, she added, "I don’t know what her issue is, I never have."

Cattrall added at the time that she and her co-stars have "never been friends."

After lots of awkward back and forth, Cattrall still agreed to reprise her role as Samantha in a sweet cameo for the season 2 finale of And Just Like That.

For more, watch the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT: