The ultimate celebrity TikTok bombs! North West and Monroe Cannon had some fun with their famous moms on Monday night.
The 9-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and the 11-year-old daughter of Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon were singing and dancing along to Carey's song, "It's a Wrap," on North and Kim's joint TikTok account at the reality star's Calabasas home.
As the two girls danced along to the tune, their moms stepped into the frame, pretending to sing into hairbrushes as their daughters tried to push them away.
Mariah rocked some leather leggings, boots and a white jacket for the occasion, while Kim went more casual in a black tank top and sweat pants with some black slides.
"It’s a wrap! But never for us!" Kim and North's TikTok account captioned the video.
@kimandnorth
It’s a wrap! But never for us!♬ its a wrap for you baby. - 𝖒𝖈𝖆𝖗𝖊𝖞𝖆𝖚𝖉𝖎𝖔𝖘
In addition to goofing off with their A-list moms, Monroe and North also gave their own tribute to Rihanna. In another TikTok, Monroe, dressed in red to match the singer's Super Bowl halftime show performance outfit, lip-syncs to RiRi's song, "Work," as North, dressed in white to match Rihanna's backup dancers, busts a move behind her.
@kimandnorth We love you @rihanna ♬ Dry Me ah deserrrrt him - 𝐕
"We love you @rihanna Happy Birthday xoxo Roe and North," they captioned the video. Rihanna turned 35 on Monday.
