Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson gave us a real thrill this Halloween weekend. The pair were spotted holding hands while on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm on Friday during the park's Halloween-themed bash.

The former reality TV star and the Saturday Night Live cast member were joined by Kim's sister Kourtney, her fiancé, Travis Barker ,and a few other friends, for the spooky night out. A source tells ET that group rented out the theme park for the occasion.

"Kourtney, Travis, Tracy Romulus, Tracy's husband, Steph Shepherd, Harry Hudson, Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and other friends all had dinner together last night and then rented out Knott's Berry Farm and went as a group," the source shared.

The group went on several rides, with Kim and Pete pairing off to share a cart by themselves on one of the park's many rollercoasters.



"At Knott's Berry Farm, the group went on different rides, including a rollercoaster, where Kim and Pete shared a cart by themselves and held hands on the ride," the source continued.

The source told ET that Kim and Pete "have fun together," and that it's "a good time" when Pete, who is a friend of the former Blink-182 drummer, joins their group of friends.

"Kim and Pete have fun together," the source added. "Pete is a friend of Travis' so it's a good time when they all get together."

While the pair seemed to be enjoying each other's company, People, who shared images from their outing, quoted their own source, saying that the stars are "just friends" and "hang in the same circles."

The sighting comes just weeks after Kim and Pete shared a kiss as Disney's Princess Jasmine and Aladdin during a hilarious skit from Kim's Oct. 9 SNL hosting debut.

Pete also starred alongside Kim in another sketch, where the comedian impersonated he and Travis' mutual friend, Machine Gun Kelly, during "The People's Kourt" sketch, where Kim presided over the "kourt" as her older sister, Kourtney.

Welcome to The People’s Kourt pic.twitter.com/yaG8is2kIX — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021

See more of Kardashian's SNL hosting debut below.

