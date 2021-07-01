Kim Kardashian West is enjoying a slice of la dolce vita! The 40-year-old mother of four took a trip abroad to Rome, Italy, this past week, taking in the sites, dining on the delicacies, and sporting some chic fashions.

The reality star took to Instagram on Thursday to share that she and supermodel Kate Moss even enjoyed a private tour of the Vatican, showing off some photos from the exclusive event.

"We had the most incredible experience touring Vatican City @vaticanmuseums. It was amazing to be able to view all of the iconic art, architecture and ancient Roman sculptures in person, especially Michelangelo’s works," Kim wrote. "We even had an opportunity to view their private archive of robes worn by every pope in history, dating back to the 1500’s. Thank you @ocspecial for arranging the visit."

In the photos, Kim is rocking an off-the-shoulder white lace dress with midriff cutouts. She addressed the bold look in her caption, adding, "Don’t worry, I adhered to the dress code and fully covered up while inside St. Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel’s."

The churches have strict dress codes requiring women to cover their shoulders, and Kim made sure to put a black trench coat over her getup when the time came.

Earlier in the week, Kim shared a pic of herself in shorts and a ribbed white top at the Colosseum in Rome.

She also posted a sexy pic of herself seemingly naked, wrapped in covers and sitting up in bed, writing, "Good Morning Rome 🇮🇹 Good Night LA 🇺🇸"

