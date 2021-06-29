Kim Kardashian Wears Lace Cut-Out Dress for Visit to the Vatican With Kate Moss
No matter where she's going, Kim Kardashian West steps out in style. Tuesday was no different when the mother of four was spotted in a skintight, off-the-shoulder dress with cut-outs on both hips that she paired with nude sandal heels and trendy sunglasses.
The 40-year-old reality star wore the standout look to the Vatican, where she was joined by her assistant, Tracy Romulus, Kate Moss and her 18-year-old daughter, Lila Grace Moss Hack. The mother-daughter duo both sported black blazers, with the 47-year-old supermodel wearing a black dress and Lila in a blue number.
While at the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church in Italy, Kim posted pics, including one image of a nun entering a confessional booth.
Tracy also shared pics, and in one image taken indoors, Kim is covering up her look with a long black jacket.
According to TMZ, Kim is in Rome, Italy, for business with Tracy, makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and hairstylist Chris Appleton.
Her big trip comes just a week after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion aired and the family shared some shocking revelations. Here's a look back at what was disclosed.
