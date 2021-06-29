No matter where she's going, Kim Kardashian West steps out in style. Tuesday was no different when the mother of four was spotted in a skintight, off-the-shoulder dress with cut-outs on both hips that she paired with nude sandal heels and trendy sunglasses.

The 40-year-old reality star wore the standout look to the Vatican, where she was joined by her assistant, Tracy Romulus, Kate Moss and her 18-year-old daughter, Lila Grace Moss Hack. The mother-daughter duo both sported black blazers, with the 47-year-old supermodel wearing a black dress and Lila in a blue number.

While at the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church in Italy, Kim posted pics, including one image of a nun entering a confessional booth.

Tracy also shared pics, and in one image taken indoors, Kim is covering up her look with a long black jacket.

According to TMZ, Kim is in Rome, Italy, for business with Tracy, makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and hairstylist Chris Appleton.

Her big trip comes just a week after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion aired and the family shared some shocking revelations. Here's a look back at what was disclosed.

