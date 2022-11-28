Kim Kardashian is speaking out in the wake of Balenciaga's recent controversial campaign. The 42-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to release a statement following the fashion house's BDSM-themed teddy bear bag photo shoot, which featured children holding the products.

"I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven't been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened," the mother of four wrote, adding she's "been shaken by the disturbing images."

"The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society -- period," she continued.

Kim added that she felt the fashion house understood the severity of the situation and "will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again."

She also addressed her collaboration with Balenciaga, saying, "I am currently reevaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with -- and the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Stories

Kim Kardashian/ Instagram Stories

Balenciaga previously apologized for the campaign and took down the photos from all of its platforms.

"We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused," the brand said in a statement last week. "Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children this campaign. We have immediately remove the campaign from all platforms."

Balenciaga also wrote that the brand was "taking legal action" against those parties responsible "for creating the set and including unapproved items" for the photo shoot.

"We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form," the statement continued. "We stand for children safety and well-being."

Balenciaga/Instagram Stories

Balenciaga/Instagram Stories

Kim has been very public with her collaboration with Balenciaga, first meeting with designer and creative director Demna through her ex, Kanye "Ye" West. The brand cut ties with Kanye last month amid his various anti-Semitic comments and his release of "White Lives Matter" shirts. Kim, meanwhile, remained close with the fashion house.

In last week's season finale of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder walked in the Balenciaga show for Couture Fashion Week in Paris, France. She also famously wore the full body-covered Balenciaga look for the 2021 Met Gala.

RELATED CONTENT:

Balenciaga Cuts Ties With Kanye West Following Anti-Semitic Remarks This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Balenciaga Cuts Ties With Kanye West Amid Controversies

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and More Stars Walk in Balenciaga Show

Kim Kardashian Struggles to Walk in Catsuit Covered in Balenciaga Caution Tape

Related Gallery