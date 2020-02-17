Kim Kardashian Dances in TikTok Video With North West

Kim Kardashian West and her daughter North are taking over TikTok.

The reality star took to Instagram on Monday morning to share a TikTok video starring herself and her 6-year-old little girl just having a great time.

In the short, fun clip, North presses record before she and her mom dance around to Bomba Estéreo’s "To My Love."

It's a super cute mother-daughter clip that might be the first of many, according to Kardashian.

ET's Keltie Knight caught up with the proud mom as Kardashian and husband Kanye West hit the carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party earlier this month.

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and cosmetics mogul admitted that her little girl had her own private TikTok account and that they've already made "a few cute videos."

"North has a private TikTok account, so we do lots of TikToks together, and she puts them in drafts," Kardashian shared. "She's not allowed to post them, but we have a lot of TikToks."

"I might post one soon," she teased with a smile.

