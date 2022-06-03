Kim Kardashian Defends Her 16-Pound Met Gala Weight Loss After Controversy
Kim Kardashian Says She Would Eat Poop Every Day to Stay Young
Ewan McGregor Recalls 'Amazing' Moment of Seeing Hayden Christen…
Kim Kardashian Hints That She's Having the Best Sex of Her Life …
Drew Scott and Wife Linda Welcome First Baby Together!
Gwyneth Paltrow Learns How to 'Slay' From Daughter Apple Martin
Mandy Moore Planning Acting Hiatus After 'This Is Us' (Exclusive)
Matthew Morrison Fired From 'SYTYCD' for Sending 'Uncomfortable'…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Kiss and Are Matching Blondes i…
Sarah Jessica Parker Opens Up About 'Painful' Public Feud With K…
Watch Kristin Chenoweth's Sweet Message to Ariana Grande as She …
NeNe Leakes Sues Andy Cohen and Bravo for Alleged Failure to Add…
Matthew Morrison Reveals Alleged Text Message That Led to ‘SYTYC…
Kate Hudson and Leslie Mann React to Their Kids' Cute PDA
'Top Gun' Star Kelly McGillis Says She Was Not Asked to Return f…
Betty White Remembered on What Would’ve Been Her 100th Birthday
Kathie Lee Gifford on Becoming a Grandma for the First Time (Exc…
Queen Elizabeth Meets Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Daughter …
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry KISS During Polo Tournament
Johnny Depp Trial: Depp Wins Defamation Lawsuit Against Amber He…
Kim Kardashian spoke up about the backlash she received last month after losing 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into her Met Gala dress, the same one worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962. Though some argued that the dieting sent a dangerous message to the girls and women who look up to her, Kim saw the situation as just another commitment to her brand.
"To me it was like, 'OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable,'" she told the New York Times. "Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It's all the same to me. I wasn’t saying, 'Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?'"
To her, bending over backwards for beauty is all part of the performance that makes her such a successful lifestyle icon. This philosophy guides practically everything she does, including her newest skincare line.
"If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might," she said. "So many people want to act like they don’t care about how they look. I'm not acting like it comes easier or it's all natural. You just don't wake up and use whatever. You wake up, you use ingredients. The P.R.P. facials, stem cell facials, lasers — all of that is work."
Kim has also bonded with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, over what she reports to be a mutual dedication to such intense beauty treatments.
"I had this big pimple on my nose and I kept on complaining about this pimple,” she said in the most recent episode of The Kardashians.
“One thing that we seriously have in common is we’re obsessed with skin care and dermatologists and beauty products," Kim shared. "I fell asleep at 8:30, I was so tired, and I woke up with dried pimple medicine on my nose. He put it on for me in my sleep."
Kim Kardashian Has Had the Best Sex of Her Life With Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Made the First Move With Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian Posts Proof She Ate Beyond Meat Burger in Commercial
Related Gallery