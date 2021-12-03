Kim Kardashian's slamming the brakes on any suggestion she threw shade at Larsa Pippen. If anything, the reality star says she's only guilty of one thing -- writing fire captions.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Twitter on Friday to clarify the meaning behind her Instagram caption that many interpreted as a diss to her former BFF. Kardashian posted a selfie Thursday on IG and captioned it, "They can steal your recipe but the sauce won't taste the same."

Fans wasted no time stirring the pot on social media and suggested the caption was Kardashian's veiled response to Real Housewives of Miami star Adriana de Moura comparing Pippen to Kardashian. Moura made the claim in the new trailer for the upcoming Peacock series. Moura shouted at Pippen, "You left this group of women, come back with a butt as big as Kim Kardashian's, trying to become the new Kim Kardashian, which you're never going to be."

No shade throwing, I don’t do subs. I want everyone to win. I just had a good caption LOL https://t.co/yf1CqtUXNH — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 3, 2021

Following Kardashian's caption on Instagram, a fan tweeted and wondered, "if this is the shade she was throwing, im am alll here for the pettiness." Kardashian didn't take long to douse the flames saying, "No shade throwing, I don’t do subs. I want everyone to win. I just had a good caption LOL."

Given their recent history, it's easy to see why fans thought Kardashian may have been coming at Pippen. The duo were BFFs up until around 2020 when they had a fallout. Friends or otherwise, Kardashian's set the record straight -- no diss.

if this is the shade she was throwing, im am alll here for the pettiness 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/YWubp12E39 — Jake (@thejakecalderon) December 3, 2021

This is just the latest example in which Kardashian shows the world she's got one hell of a sense of humor. Just last month, Kardashian joked about her marriage track record during a speech at a friend's wedding.

She had everyone rolling after admitting, "When Simon asked me to talk tonight, I was a little bit confused 'cause I, uh, haven't really figured out this marriage thing myself. So, I don't know what advice I can give to you guys."

Then there's Kardashian's hilarious interrogation of her daughter, Chicago, and niece, Dream, over a "sick" Elf on the shelf.

Good times!

