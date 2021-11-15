Kim Kardashian West is not afraid to poke fun at herself. During her friend Simon Huck's wedding to Phil Riportella over the weekend, Kardashian West made light of her three weddings and three divorces while delivering a pre-wedding speech at the start-studded affair.

"It's so nice to be here for a gay wedding. I haven't been to one since my second wedding," Kardashian West joked, referencing her second marriage to NBA star Kris Humphries.

Kardashian West, who was previously married to Damon Thomas, Humphries and Kanye West, whom she filed for divorce from in February, shared that she was confused as to why Huck asked her to speak ahead of his big day, saying that she hasn't really "figured out this marriage thing" herself.

"When Simon asked me to talk tonight, I was a little bit confused 'cause I uh haven't really figured out this marriage thing myself so I don't know what advice I can give to you guys," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum admitted in her speech.

But despite not having the best track record, Kardashian West did have some tips for the pair as they got ready to start their journey as a married couple.

"I will say, I have learned a lot and I have some tips for you guys. Like aesthetically what is so important that I think if you get this right you might have a chance," she shared before revealing the importance of snapping perfect wedding photos. "Little details, like when you guys are getting married and the guy's officiating you. Right when you're done and kiss, the guy's always in the back of the picture or there's a microphone right there, so you have to clear the way. Mindy will talk to you about this. But you have to clear the way and from the side will say, 'Now you may kiss the groom.' Because it ruins all the pictures and sometimes that's all you got."

This isn't the first time Kardashian West has made fun of her love life. While hosting Saturday Night Live last month, the reality TV star discussed her marriage to West and the reason she decided to file for divorce from the rapper.

"I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that -- he's the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids," Kardashian West said in her opening monologue. "So, when I divorced him -- you have to know it came down to one thing: his personality."

Kardashian West attended another friend's wedding this weekend. The SKIMS founder was among Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum's 250 guests at their wedding on Thursday evening in Los Angeles. Kardashian West, who has known Hilton for years, was photographed fluffing the the tulle skirt of the bride's stunning Oscar de la Renta wedding dress.

In the pics, Kardashian West, wearing a strapless black gown, smiles at her longtime pal ahead of her nuptials. Long before Kardashian West had her hit reality TV show and empire, the two were best friends. Kardashian West even worked for Hilton, appearing in a 2003 episode of The Simple Life as her closet organizer and stylist.

Chris Polk/Andrew Walker/Diggzy/Chelsea Lauren/Dennic Gocer/Jose Villa/Shutterstock

While her divorce from West is ongoing, Kardashian West's love life isn't at a total standstill. A source tells ET that Kardashian West and Pete Davidson are casually dating.

Kardashian West and Davidson made headlines after they were snapped holding hands while riding a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm late last month. They then had dinner together in Davidson's hometown of Staten Island, New York, and had another meet-up at Zero Bond, a private club in New York City. According to our source, 41-year-old Kardashian West is taking things slow with the 27-year-old comedian.

"Kim and Pete are casually dating and seeing where things go," the source says. "Pete is really into Kim and excited about her. Kim likes Pete as well, but isn't rushing into anything serious."

Watch the video below for more of this weekend's wedding festivities.

RELATED CONTENT

Kim Kardashian Returns to Her Stylist Roots at Paris Hilton's Wedding

Pete Davidson Hints at Kim Kardashian Romance Rumors With a Joke

Kim Kardashian 'Protective' Over Kanye West as She Dates Pete Davidson

Kathy Hilton Shares Personal Details From Inside Paris Hilton's Star-Studded Wedding (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery