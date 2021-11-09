Pete Davidson knows the topic on everyone's minds. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian appeared on Monday's Late Night With Seth Meyers where the host quickly began to seemingly hint at the romance rumors Pete has sparked with Kim Kardashian West.

"I want to address something. I feel like I want to confirm if it's real or rumor," Seth said to Pete. "This is something you've been reading a lot about in the press."

Grinning, Pete replied, "Yeah, I've been wanting to talk about this because there's a lot of people I walk by, people are whispering, making eyes at me."

He then quipped, "But it is true, I do have a show on Tubi coming out. The Tubi. A lot of people are shocked that I could get on a show like Tubi, but it's a real thing."

Pete then plugged his new animated series, The Freak Brothers, on Tubi, never naming Kim or directly speaking about their recent outings together.

Meanwhile, a source told ET on Monday that Kim and Pete are "casually dating."

The two first made headlines after they were snapped holding hands while riding a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm last month. They then had dinner together in Pete's hometown of Staten Island, New York, and had another meet-up at Zero Bond, a private club in New York City. According to our source, the 41-year-old reality star is taking things slow with the comedian.

"Kim and Pete are casually dating and seeing where things go," the source told ET. "Pete is really into Kim and excited about her. Kim likes Pete as well, but isn't rushing into anything serious."

