Kim Kardashian Has Considered a Career Change -- But There's One Thing Holding Her Back

Kim Kardashian West, attorney at law?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted during her joint interview with Alice Marie Johnson for the Today show that she's considered another career path.

"All of my attorneys at home always joke, like, 'You've gotta just come be in the office,'" Kim told morning show co-host Hoda Kotb in a portion of the interview that aired on Friday's Today show.

So why hasn't the mother of three pursued becoming a lawyer? "If I didn't have to go for so much school, I would truly love to be an attorney [and] practice all the time," she admitted. "Everyone who knows me knows that I'm so passionate about it."

Kim's career confession comes just days after she succeeded in petitioning President Donald Trump to pardon Alice, a 63-year-old great grandmother who was serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offence.

Alice agreed that the 37-year-old reality star would make a great lawyer, just like her late father, Robert Kardashian, who was one of O.J. Simpson's defense attorneys. “I choose to believe that Kim has it in the genes," she said. "Her father, Robert Kardashian, he was a fighter, and I believe it’s just been passed on to her."

While Kim has expressed an interest in the law, she's not so keen on getting into politics. "To me, this has nothing to do with politics. This has to do with people," she said of helping to pardon Alice. "I hope maybe this inspires more people to talk to the people in power that you can have an affect over them for the greater good of other people."

"If I am just the vessel that they can use to open up this conversation, then I’m very happy to do that," she added.

The mother of three's interest in the law is not anything new. Back in 2016, she told Wonderland magazine, "If things slow down and I had time, I really want to go to law school. Just something I can do in my older age."

