The Kardashian-Jenner clan let loose over the weekend and Kim Kardashian West has the video footage to prove it! The 40-year-old mother of four took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of hilarious videos of herself with momager Kris Jenner, sister Kourtney Kardashian, and more, writing, "Funny I found these videos in my phone from last night and don't remember 🍸🍸🍸😂🤷🏻‍♀️.”

In the clips, Kim holds up a cocktail while wearing reindeer antlers and calls to Kris sitting next to her, who grins, posing for the videos. Kylie Jenner and singer Rosalia can be seen chatting in the background.

"I wasn't lying. I'm not a liar!" Kim declares to someone off camera. "It wasn't me."

She also lip synced to Brandy and Monica's "The Boy Is Mine" while posing with Kris' boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Kourtney certainly got in on the fun, galloping around the room on a pink wooden horse, causing Kim to burst out laughing.

It's unclear what the special occasion was for the family. Khloe Kardashian recently shared that they've canceled their annual Christmas Eve party for the first time since the 1970s due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kardashian-Jenner family recently announced a new partnership with Hulu after ending their hit reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, after 20 seasons. For more, watch the clip below:

