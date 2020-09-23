News

Kim Kardashian on How JoJo Siwa Acted 'Like a Big Sister' to North West

By Rachel McRady‍
North West, JoJo Siwa, Kim Kardashian West
YouTube

Kim Kardashian West is thrilled that her and Kanye West's 7-year-old daughter, North, views JoJo Siwa as a role model. The 39-year-old reality star wrote about the 17-year-old YouTube personality for the Time 100 issue, praising her as a "ray of sunshine" in what can feel like a bleak world. 

"As a parent, you want your kids to admire positive figures," the mother of four writes. "There’s no one more positive than JoJo. You just can’t help but smile when you see her rainbow ponytail. She’s a great role model for children, and her optimism is more necessary now than ever." 

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also recalls when North and JoJo collaborated for a YouTuber post. The moment, which left the often-confident North feeling very shy, was documented on KUWTK.

 

"JoJo, like a big sister, made her feel at home as they dressed up, danced and made slime," Kim recalls. 

The longtime reality star also marvels at the teen's ability to be so self assured at such an early age. 

"When Keeping Up With the Kardashians first aired, I was old enough to know who I was and make my own decisions," she writes. "I can’t imagine what it’s like to live this life at age 17. JoJo embraces it, and I hope she always will."

Kim ends by offering up some advice to JoJo, writing, "Live in the moment. Have fun. Be yourself and surround yourself with people who will keep you positive." 

JoJo took to social media after the news of her Time 100 feature, thanking Kardashian-West and the rest of the famous family. 

View this post on Instagram

I don’t know where do even begin.....😭❤️🎉 I made @time Top 100 list of the Most Influential people of 2020!! That is seriously so unreal to me. I’m so so thankful every single day that I get to do what I love, and that I get to inspire millions of people across the world. Out of all the things I’ve done, out of all the incredible, and insane things I’ve achieved in just my 17 years on this earth, I think this is the biggest honor I have ever revived. Thank you to everyone who has ever supported me in any which way.....backstage helping me behind the scenes or in the audience cheering me on, I seriously want to thank you so much for letting me live out my dream. There are SO many people that have inspired me along the way..... to tag a few @freddiemercury @ladygaga @gwenstefani @meghan_trainor @mileycyrus @nickcannon @kimkardashian (I can’t even begin to tell you how much I love and respect Kim and her whole family, she has always been there for me and is always the nicest human ever.) @jessalynnsiwa @itstomsiwa @jaydensiwa and last, but DEFINITELY not least.... The kids of the world. Some teenagers, and some too young to even read this post.... The kids of today are why I love doing what I do. I promise to always be a good leader for the kids. I want them to grow up and make the world the most magical place ever. A place filled with LOVE and HAPPINESS!❤️ I love you all so much. THANK YOU (wait 1 more thing!..... to be next to @michaelbjordan in this article by @usatoday is.... well. Awesome.)

A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa) on

"I can’t even begin to tell you how much I love and respect Kim and her whole family, she has always been there for me and is always the nicest human ever," she wrote. 

RELATED CONTENT:

North West and Penelope Disick Pose on the Red Carpet at JoJo Siwa's 16th Birthday Party

JoJo Siwa Is North West's Babysitter In New Adorable Clip -- Watch!

JoJo Siwa Is Nearly Unrecognizable After Makeover From James Charles

Related Gallery