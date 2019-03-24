JoJo Siwa is about to make North West one very happy girl!



The young dancer recently broke the news that Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s eldest daughter will be appearing in an upcoming video. ET’s kid correspondent, David Trey Campbell, spoke with Siwa at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday where she shared with fans how this exciting collaboration came together.



"It actually -- Kim reached out to me and I just responded to it," the 15-year-old explained on the awards show’s orange carpet. "So, me and Kim, we made some things happen together. We're actually filming on Wednesday. Super excited about it.”



The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has readily shared with fans how much North adores the Dance Moms alum. In February, Kim tweeted that her 5-year-old daughter is “obsessed” with Siwa.



"North just FaceTimed @itsjojosiwa and her life is made!!!!!!" she tweeted this month. "That was the cutest thing ever seeing North soooo excited! Especially when she saw her dog bowbow."

LOL @ North’s bow 🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀 She is obsessed with @itsjojosiwa — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2019

And anyone who's caught footage of Kanye's Sunday Services knows that North doesn't hesitate to show off her dance moves, showcased above.

North just FaceTimed @itsjojosiwa and her life is made!!!!!! 🎀🎀🎀 That was the cutest thing ever seeing North soooo excited! Especially when she saw her dog bowbow 🎀🎀🎀 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 17, 2019

While chatting with ET at the awards show, where she won Favorite Social Media Star, Siwa shared who some of her own heroes are.



"I love Queen. I love Queen so much," she said. "I love Gwen Stefani so much. I love Meghan Trainor. I don't know. Queen is probably my favorite. I don't think they're going to be here tonight, but who knows? They might."

Her favorite part of the week is dancing during Sunday Service pic.twitter.com/yhiDhBqBY5 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 17, 2019

Later, she told ET that she’s hoping to avoid one of the hallmarks of the annual awards show -- the sliming!



"If I get slimed tonight, we are going to have some problems, because this outfit…not getting slimed in," she stated of her purple and silver jumpsuit and jacket made up of colorful stars.



Thankfully, this year she got to avoid the green stuff. Fans will remember that in 2018 she was slimed at the finale of her performance on the awards show.

