Kim Kardashian Plans to Keep Her Married Name Amid Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian West is not looking to change her name. Amid the 40-year-old reality star's split from Kanye West, multiple outlets report that Kim plans to remain a West.
Kim's reported decision to keep West as part of both her and her children's names, comes after the rapper himself filed to change his moniker, eliminating both Kanye and West in favor of Ye.
In court docs obtained by ET, Kanye, 44, cited "personal reasons" as his motivation for the change.
ET has reached out to Kim and Kanye for comment.
Kim filed for divorce from Kanye back in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.
Earlier this month, a source told ET that Kim and Kanye "are on great terms" amid their split. The reality star has attended her ex's listening parties for his upcoming album, Donda, listened to the album while driving, and grabbed lunch with the rapper in Malibu, California.
"Although they are going through a divorce, the couple still spend time together alone, or with their kids. Kanye lives mostly out of L.A., but when he’s in town they make it a priority to meet up," the source said. "Kim has had the children lately since Kanye has been working on the album, but co-parenting has been going well for the couple."
