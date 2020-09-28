Kim Kardashian Poses for Kanye West in Artistic Photo Shoot

Kim Kardashian West has collaborated with her husband, Kanye West, for a new cover shoot. The 39-year-old reality star was photographed by the 43-year-old rapper for AnOther magazine alongside French fashion icon Michèle Lamy, who was photographed by her designer husband, Rick Owens.

For the photo shoot, Kim wears Lamy's HUNROD jewelry and some tan shapewear from her Skims line. Kanye's shadow can be seen in the photos as he snaps pics of his wife of six years.

Lamy, 76, also wore Skims in her blurred black-and-white images.

AnOther Magazine with Michèle Lamy pic.twitter.com/QQUgYDsJE5 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2020

Last week, a source told ET that despite a recent relationship rough patch, the couple "continue to support one another and work on their marriage."

"The couple still makes time for one another when they can, but they aren’t strangers to spending periods of time apart because they’re both so busy," the source said at the time. "Couples go through up and downs but Kim and Kanye have love for one another that others can’t always see.”

A source told ET in August that the spouses were taking time off from their careers to work through their relationship issues. Since announcing his intention to run for president in July, Kanye has made several controversial statements about Kim and their family, leading to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star issuing a public statement about her husband's mental health and asking for privacy.

Over the weekend, the parents of four enjoyed a date night at a friend's outdoor wedding ceremony.

For more from the couple, watch the clip below.

