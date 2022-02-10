Kim Kardashian is stanning the And Just Like That cast. The 41-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram to praise the Sex and the City reboot and its cast after catching the show's season 1 finale.

Kardashian posted a photo of Sarah Jessica Parker in that gorgeous orange Valentino ball gown and hot pink gloves before sharing another of a sullen Carrie Bradshaw as she said her final goodbye to Mr. Big in Paris, France.

Instagram/kimkardashian

In the caption, Kardashian called Parker, "The most stunning kindest human being @sarahjessicaparker #AndJustLikeThat. This show just makes me so happy!"

Instagram/kimkardashian

Kardashian also applauded Cynthia Nixon's character, Miranda Hobbes, for returning to her signature red hairdo.

"I'm just finally catching up on last week's episode and this show just makes me so happy!" Kardashian wrote. "And I'm also really happy that Miranda is a redhead again. #AndJustLikeThat."

Nixon reposted Kardashian's story, thanking her for sharing her kind comments about the show and about Miranda's 'do.

"Thank you @KimKardashian!!!" Nixon said. "(I am too!)," she added before including an emoji of a person with red hair.

Instagram/cynthiaenixon

Parker has shared praise for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum as well. In 2016, after attending Kanye West's concert, Parker told The Daily Mail that she was "incredibly impressed" by Kardashian.

"There was a focus that I witnessed, not just with my son - whom she gave a lot of time to - but with everyone in the room," Parker said at the time. "She was never looking over her shoulder, she was hospitable and lovely."

Kardashian has been vocal about her love for the SATC franchise. In December, the SKIMS founder documented herself watching the show's premiere during a night in.

Kardashian posted a photo of SJP with Mario Cantone and Willie Garson in the second episode's funeral scene to her Instagram Story.

"I will always ride or die for @sarahjessicaparker and Sex & the City or 'And Just Like That,'" Kardashian wrote.

She also shared a shot of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, played by Kristin Davis, standing around talking, which she captioned with a broken heart emoji.

Season 1 of And Just Like That is available to stream on HBO Max.

Kim Kardashian Reveals the Epiphany That Caused Her Divorce From Kanye West



