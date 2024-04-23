Kim Kardashian doesn't seem bothered by the release of Taylor Swift's scathing new album, The Tortured Poets Department, and her presumed Kim diss track, "thanK you aIMee." But that doesn't mean she's not sleeping with one eye open.

The 43-year-old reality star appeared on Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live where she wasn't asked a single question about the online discourse surrounding Swift's new music and its supposed link to her.

Instead, Kim spoke about her new SKIMS products and detailed some of her more glamorous childhood moments like being neighbors with Madonna and spending her 14th birthday at Michael Jackson's Neverland ranch.

Host Kimmel also did a lightning round of questions related to internet rumors surrounding Kim, most of which, Kim confirmed are true.

"You sleep with your eyes slightly open?" Kimmel asked.

"I do!" Kim confirmed. "There's footage because my sisters have taken videos and pictures."

She also shared that she doesn't get dry eyes from the condition.

Kim Kardashian on Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 22, 2024. - 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'/YouTube

Kim also said she hates the sound and feeling of cardboard, she blow dries jewelry before putting it on, and washes her feet every night before bed.

But Kim has been making headlines lately for entirely different reasons. Swifties have been quick to zero in on Swift's new song "thanK you aIMee," due to the obvious capitalization in the title spelling "KIM."

The song itself is rooted in the story of a hometown bully "throwin' punches" at the narrator. As she copes with "searing pain" from the attacks, she ultimately finds that it's made her stronger in the end.

"And maybe you've reframed it / And in your mind, you never beat my spirit black and blue / I don't think you've changed much," she sings. "And so I changed your name and any real defining clues / And one day, your kid comes home singin' / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you."

Taylor Swift, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. - Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

Swift herself has a storied history with Kim, stemming from a public disagreement involving Kanye West's 2016 song "Famous." At the time, Kim was married to West.

In short, Kim previously released secretly recorded video of a phone call between West and Swift in which they discussed a line in the song.

Though it appears that Swift is approving of the lyric, it was later shown that the video was edited and that Swift never heard the part of the song the referred to her as "that b**ch."

Last year, Swift addressed the intense public fallout that followed in a Time interview.

"Make no mistake—my career was taken away from me... I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life," she told the mag. "That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before."

Kim isn't the only star that fans think is a clear subject of Swift's new music. Links have also been made her to her exes Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy. And many fans think that Swift's new love songs, "The Alchemy" and "So High School," are references to her current romance with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

RELATED CONTENT: