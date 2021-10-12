Kim Kardashian West is sharing her biggest mom-life confessions. In the premiere episodes of Ellen DeGeneres' Mom Confessions, Kim revealed her biggest parenting fail, the meanest thing daughter, North West, has said to her, and a lie she recently told her kids.

As far as her biggest parenting fail, the media mogul shared that she "gives in too easily," but it's in her disagreements with eight-year-old North that the mother-of-four finds herself the most frustrated.

"Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North," Kim began, "She thinks this is a dig to me and she'll say, 'Your house is so ugly, it's all white! Who lives like this?' She just thinks it, like, gets to me, and it is kind of mean, because I like my house."

While The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared that she was lying to her children at first, Kim, who shares Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2 with Kanye West, said that she tries not to lie to her little ones.

"I really try not to lie to my kids," Kim said. "I was doing that at the beginning, to try to get them out of the house or to try to go to a playdate, or things like that, and I just realized quickly that it wasn't going to work for me and I'd rather be honest with my kids."

And it seems like North doesn't like to lie to her mom either. Kim's eldest child has been known to troll her, with the former reality TV star sharing some of their hilarious mother-daughter moments on Instagram. Last month, the self-proclaimed "goth" called out her mom for seemingly speaking in a "different voice" while posting on social media. Kim was sharing an advertisement for a beauty box she received to her Instagram Story when her daughter chimed in.

"Why do you talk different?," North asked, to which Kim replied, "Why do I talk different from what?"

Her daughter then said, "From your videos."

"From my videos?" Kim responded. "I'm the same human being. I don't talk different."

The SKIMS founder then asked both her daughter and her niece, Penelope Disick, who could be seen playing with North in the background, if she speaks differently when filming videos about makeup and contouring.

North then began imitating her mom, sharing what she thinks the reality TV star sounds like in contouring clips.

"Is that what I sound like?" Kardashian asked the girls, to which the newly red-headed Penelope agreed, nodding her head.

"This is how it's going," Kim wrote over the Instagram Story clip.

For more confessions from other celebrity moms, catch Mom Confessions, every Tuesday on ellentube.com/bubble.

