North West is at it again! The 8-year-old called out her mom, Kim Kardashian, on Wednesday for seemingly speaking in a "different voice" while posting on social media. Kardashian was sharing an advertisement for a beauty box she received to her Instagram Story when her daughter chimed in.

"Why do you talk different?," North asked, to which Kardashian replied, "Why do I talk different from what?"

Her daughter then said, "From your videos."

"From my videos?" Kardashian responded. "I'm the same human being. I don't talk different."

The SKIMS founder then asked both her daughter and her niece, Penelope Disick, who could be seeing playing with North in the background, if she speaks differently when filming videos about makeup and contouring.

North then began imitating her mom, sharing what she thinks the reality TV star sounds like in contouring clips.

"Is that what I sound like?" Kardashian asked the girls, to which the newly red-headed Penelope agreed, nodding her head.

"This is how it's going," Kim wrote over the Instagram Story clip.

This is not the first time Kardashian has captured her daughter trolling her online. In May, North interrupted her mom while she was trying to share some swag singer Olivia Rodrigo sent her.

The 40-year-old mom of four was trying to promote Rodrigo's new album, Sour, after she sent her some personalized swag -- but North was not having it.

"How cute is Olivia Rodrigo, you guys? I can't wait for her album," Kardashian gushed in the clip, panning over the swag Rodrigo sent her. "You guys know I love 'Driver's License.'"

"You never listen to it," North mumbled in the background.

"Yes, I do! I listen to it all the time," Kardashian insisted. "Stop, North. Saint, don't we listen to it all the time in the car?"

She then had her 5-year-old son, Saint, repeat that she does, in fact, blast the heartbreak anthem on their drives.

Kardashian captioned the clip, "NORTH," with a series of laughing/crying emojis.

