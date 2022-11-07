Kim Kardashian shared a rare photo of her brother, Rob Kardashian, while celebrating their mom Kris Jenner's birthday. Rob gave a big grin in a family shot with his grandma, MJ, mom Kris, and sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian.

The black-and-white photo appears to be from last year's birthday celebration for Kris when the family sang karaoke together.

"Happy Birthday mommy @krisjenner We had so much fun last night celebrating you and loved feeling what it's like to be a version of you dressing up like you," Kim captioned her pics. "It felt powerful and fun! That’s who you are!"

She also praised her mom for "show[ing] up for me and all my siblings at any hour of the day."

Though Rob has spent most of his recent years out of the spotlight, he is unintentionally a part of one storyline on the family's Hulu series, The Kardashians. Rob's ex, Blac Chyna, previously sued his famous family for breach of contract.

The case is still playing out on season 2 of the series as the Kardashians await the jury's verdict. In present day, the case has come to a close with the jury deciding in the Kardashians' favor.

Rob and Chyna share 5-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian. While Rob has remained a behind-the-scenes member of the family, Dream often is photographed spending time with her cousins.

