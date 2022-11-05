See the Kardashian-Jenners Transform Into Kris Jenner for Her 67th Birthday Party
Kris Jenner turned 67 on Saturday and ahead of the big celebration, family and friends were tasked with dressing up in various versions of the famous momager (or getting "Krised") and everyone delivered!
Kim, Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner led the way with spitting images of their mother, and they took to Instagram to reveal the spot-on outfits. Kim donned a blue sequin gown with a bowtie. On her Instagram Story, Kim offered a sneak peek of the outfit and said, "OK, it's my mom's birthday dinner and it was dress up as your best Kris. Does this one look familiar, guys? The Christmas card from 10 years ago and we did that music video in it."
Khloe and Kourtney were next, with the Good American co-founder opting for the platinum blonde Kris look that became a viral meme, and the Poosh founder taking things way back with Kris' "Thank U Next" look from her cameo in Ariana Grande's music video.
Not to be outdone, Kylie wore an elegant black gown in a tribute to 1980s Kris. Even Kim's daughter, North, got into the spirit with her "daily Kris" look.
In an effort to complete her Kris look, Kim also recorded herself vibing and singing along to Christina Aguilera's rendition of "Lady Marmalade." Kourtney took to her Instagram Story and did the same, though her video featured a sped-up version.
The good news? It appears as though fans will get a look at how the party went down on an upcoming episode of The Kardashians, as cameras were seen rolling throughout the party.
In any event, Kris' big birthday bash included an elegant dinner and one of her favorite hobbies, karaoke!
