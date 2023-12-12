Auntie Kim Kardashian is sharing a rare look at her often-unseen nephew, Mason Disick. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's 13-year-old son appeared in a family group shot on Kim's Instagram page on Monday.

It marked the first time in many months that the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner grandkids has been photographed publicly.

"Everything," the 43-year-old SKIMs founder captioned the pic, which was liked by her mom, Kris Jenner. Her sister, Khloé Kardashian, also commented on the post with a series of heart emojis.

In the photo, Mason is posing next to his dad, Scott, while holding up a peace sign and wearing printed shorts and a black T-shirt. His hair is long and flipped out at the end.

Mason stands next to his younger sister, 11-year-old Penelope Disick, and his cousins North West, 10, Saint West, 8, Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 3, the four kids of Kim and her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

The comments section was full of fans marveling at how much Mason has grown since the last time he was spotted.

"Omg WE HAVENT SEEN MASON IN FOREVERRRRRRRRRRR!!!!! Our little internet nephew GREW UP!!!!!!!!!!!!" one commenter wrote.

Another fan wrote, "shut UP. why does mason look 17."

Though he appeared on his family's first reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, with his birth airing on the show in 2009, Mason has stayed out of the spotlight in recent years, opting not to appear on The Kardashians or even his mother's 2022 Hulu wedding special to Travis Barker.

He has made a few brief cameos on his dad's social media, but for the most part, Mason has stayed away from online attention in his famous family, with many comparing him to his uncle, Rob Kardashian.

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Mason's siblings, Penelope, and younger brother, Reign Disick, have both appeared on the family's Hulu show, The Kardashians, and their parents' social media accounts. Last month, Kourtney welcomed son Rocky with husband Travis. The newborn baby has not been publicly photographed.

