Kim Kardashian Shares Videos of Newborn Daughter Chicago Following Kanye West's Explosive Interviews

Kim Kardashian West is keeping the focus on her children after husband Kanye West's eye-opening interviews on Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the 37-year-old reality star took to Snapchat to share videos of herself cuddling with the couple's newborn daughter, Chicago. Kim played with the app's bear and flower filters as she held Chicago, gushing, "I mean, are you not the cutest, or what?"

The mother of three posted the videos after 40-year-old Kanye went on TMZ Live and revealed he dealt with an opioid addiction after getting liposuction in 2016. Prior to the bombshell, he also shared another intense interview with Charlamagne Tha God, in which the two discussed his breakdown in November 2016, as well as his strained relationship with close friend JAY-Z.

Charlamagne later opened up about his lengthy interview with Kanye to Cosmopolitan, and gave his thoughts on the rapper's current state.

"Kanye is always going to be Kanye," Charlamagne noted. "He is always going to be outspoken. He’s always going to say exactly how he feels. He’s always going to trust his gut. I think in a lot of ways, Kanye’s superpower is his weakness -- if you tell him he can’t do something, he’s going to go hard at it. ... Kanye, right now, expressing his love for Donald Trump -- [I think] everyone telling him he can’t do it is making him double and triple down on it."

The Breakfast Club host also bluntly called the rapper's thoughts on slavery being a "choice" on TMZ Live "ridiculous."

"I told him he looked like a damn fool on TMZ and that Van was 100 percent correct," Charlamagne shared, referring to the tense moment when TMZ staffer Van Lathan confronted Kanye about his slavery comments. "I told him to go take a nap. I’m dead serious. I told him to go take a nap, say a prayer, hug his wife, kiss his kids, disconnect. He took it. He wasn’t upset. He was like, 'That’s what was supposed to happen. My spirit told me to go to TMZ.'"

Though Kim has remained mum on Kanye's latest interviews, last week she did take to Twitter to defend her husband's controversial tweets about supporting President Donald Trump.

"He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America?" Kim wrote. "Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive."

"Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time," she added.

