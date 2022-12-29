There's nothing quite as great as a minimalistic moment for Kim Kardashian. During her recent interview on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, the SKIMS founder explained the rationale behind her employees' color-coordinated dress code.

"Absolutely," Kardashian said when asked if the monochromatic aesthetic was intentional. "I have uniforms. It's not like, 'Hey, this is like your uniform.' It's just color palettes."

It's all in her employee handbook.

She continued, "Grays, heather gray, black, navy, white, cream, khaki. I mean, we can stick with all neutrals, and like, not a lot of color blocking."

As for why Kardashian opted for a color-coordinated approach at work, the reality TV show star said it all comes down to having a peaceful space.

"When I wake in and I see just a calm, peaceful workspace, living space -- my house is so zen. So, I asked how everyone felt about it, and everyone actually said, 'That would make our life so easy.'"

Elsewhere in the candid interview, Kardashian emotionally opened up about co-parenting with her ex-husband, Kanye "Ye" West and what she's done to insulate their children from the controversy, criticism and negative press directed at their father.

"I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids," said Kardashian, who is the mom to 9-year-old daughter North, 7-year-old son Saint, 4-year-old daughter Chicago and 3-year-old son, Psalm.

Kardashian explained that, when it comes to West's many controversies -- surrounding his antisemitic rants and divisive behavior, among other drama -- her kids are kept in the dark, as much as possible.

"In my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on, on the outside world," Kardashian who officially settled her divorce with West late last month, shared, getting notably choked up. She added that she will "protect" West and do her best to keep her kids from hearing about his controversies, or about their disagreements and fights amid their split.

"I'm holding on by a thread, and I am so close to that not happening. But while it's still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth," she shared. "For as long as I can."

As Kardashian reflected on her own childhood, she shared, "I had the best dad." The thoughts of her own father, Robert Kardashian, seemed to break the emotional dam and Kardashian began to cry.

"It's hard. S**t like co-parenting, it's really f**king hard," she shared, wiping tears from her eyes.

"I had the best dad. And I had the best memories and the greatest experience. And that's all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that's what I want for them," she continued. "So, if they don't know things that are being said, or what's happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them?"

"That's real heavy, heavy grown-up s**t. And they're not ready to deal with it, you know?" she said. "When they are, we'll have those conversations. And I'll be so prepared. But until then, I'll do anything to keep their life as normal as possible."

