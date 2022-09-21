There are several (thousand) reasons we want an invite to the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party. Kathy Griffin, comedian and longtime pal of the famous family, was a guest on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, and opened up about spending time with the reality TV stars.

She joked of the younger generation of kids, "They're like ATM machines, we press a number and money comes out."

Griffin added that when attending the family's annual holiday soiree, she received an impressive gift bag.

"I don't want to get in trouble, but the swag bag is to die for," she revealed. "The bad part is they give you those horrible shoes that the ex-husband makes. They're like big, they're clumpy and they're like Crocs, but sneakers. They're awful."

The Search Party star is, of course, referring to Yeezy sneakers, designed by Kim Kardashian's ex, Kanye "Ye" West.

The foam runner line retails for more than $300.

"The wife gives you the products," Griffin added, referencing Kim. "The wife gives you the SKIMS and what have you. And then the mom [Kris Jenner] is more normal, so she'll give you, like, a Burberry present."

She also spoke about fellow guests at the annual event, saying, "There's always a guy in the dog house because every time you go somebody's cheating on somebody, but they multiply, they multiply. Because it's always a spin-off."

She specifically referenced Tristan Thompson, noting that the athlete and ex of Khloe Kardashian made an unexpected friend at the party.

"I just love that Khloe, and I just think he's been horrible. So we go to the party, and Khloe looks like a million bucks -- she's got that revenge body -- and Tristan, they're all icing him out, and I want to be on their side, screw him. So I'm like, 'Oh, isn't he terrible? What's his name?'" she joked. "He doesn't know what to do so he drifts over to my husband [Randy Bick], and they just stand there. They just gravitate to my poor husband who's like a nice guy that won't really say much. But they were great friends by the end of the party."

Kathy also claimed that once Kris came over to her house to discuss a difficult conversation she had to have with her daughters.

"One time, the mom comes over to my house and she goes, 'Tonight, do you know what I have to tell Kimberly?' I go, 'That she's rich and famous?'" she quipped. "She goes, 'I have to tell her that Kylie is a billionaire with a 'b' and Kim is still just a millionaire.' And I said, 'This is like the G8 Summit.'"

She also joked about not knowing the names of Kim and Kanye's kids, saying, "North, Saint, Milwaukee and Idaho, I don't know. American cities for 500."

The exes are parents to North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

