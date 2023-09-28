Kimora Lee Simmons is opening up about her experience co-parenting with her children's fathers. The model and fashion designer sat down for a recent interview with Bustle, where she addressed being a single mom to her five kids -- sons Kenzo, Gary and Wolfe and daughters Aoki and Ming.

When asked about her current relationship with her the fathers of her children, Kimora told the outlet, "I don't really have a great relationship with any of them and they've left me to it to just kind of do things on my own. I do everything on my own. Like I say, I'm a single mom."

The Baby Phat designer shares daughters Aoki, 21, and Ming, 23, with her ex-husband, Russell Simmons. She is mom to her son, Kenzo, 14, with ex Djimon Hounsou, and shares her son, Wolfe, 8, with Tim Leissner. Kimora also adopted her son, Gary, 13, when he was 10 years old.

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Kimora Lee Simmons

Kimora and her daughters made headlines in June when she took to Instagram to shed light on Russell Simmons' alleged abusive behavior while breaking down in tears.

The family dispute began after Ming wished her mother a Happy Father's Day, instead of her dad.

The Def Jam founder seemed to respond when he shared an Instagram Story that appeared to be targeting his ex-wife, writing, "Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children & start asking mothers why he had to fight at all."

In turn, Kimora took to Instagram Live, where she tearfully recounted the alleged verbal attacks Russell waged against her and her daughters.

Kimora claimed that Russell's alleged gaslighting has been overlooked by fans and friends of theirs alike due to his "powerhouse" media mogul status.

During her interview with Bustle, Kimora addressed the viral dispute and said she was proud of herself and her daughters for bringing the alleged abuse to light.

"All my life I just sat there quietly and I took things, but I don't have to do that," Kimora said. "At the end of the day you go to bed, you're with yourself. You have to be proud of the steps you've made and definitely not let somebody bully you or push you over…I don't care if that's your dad, your uncle, your friend, someone you don't know, we're not going to have it."

Reflecting on her past relationships, Kimora said that she feels "bruised" by her exes, but is grateful for having her children in her life.

"I'm so bruised by it all...I feel like I've run into con artists every step of the way," she told the outlet. "I have beautiful children, but our necessity for [men] in our life is very minimal... It's not all that it's cracked up to be. It's not giving what it was supposed to have gave!"

