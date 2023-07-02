Kimora Lee Simmons is standing strong!

During an appearance at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans on Saturday, the fashion mogul gave an update on how she's been, following the public social media dispute between her, her oldest daughters Aoki and Ming Lee, and her ex-husband, Russell Simmons.

"I'm OK," the former model said during a backstage interview via a video shared on the YBF's Instagram Story. "I'm always OK. I'm a tough chic, I'm a single mom of five kids, that's why I'm here because so many women are here. So much Black girl joy, brown girl joy. all the shades of joy. So it just feels good for me to be in a room like this."

Kimora added that it felt good to be in a space where she could represent fashion adding that "it's been like coming home."

"Everybody's been like 'auntie Kimora, auntie's here," she said.

Essence Festival marked her first public appearance since she publicly broke down in tears and she and her daughter Aoki, took to Instagram to shed light on Russell Simmons' alleged abusive behavior.