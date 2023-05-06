King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to officially have their new royal family titles bestowed upon them during the coronation ceremony.

Joining the monarchs for the occasion are the senior members of the royal family, including Prince William and his son, Prince George -- who each have special roles in the program. Ahead of the big day, over 2,200 invitations were sent to members of government in the U.K. and beyond.

Breaking from tradition, and putting a more modern approach to his ceremony, Charles invited other crowned royals to witness the occasion. According to The Mail on Sunday, "For centuries, convention dictated that no other crowned Royals should be present at the Coronation of a British monarch because the sacred ceremony is intended to be an intimate exchange between the monarch and their people in the presence of God."

In 1953, when his mother, Queen Elizabeth's, coronation ceremony was held, no other crowned royals were in attendance.

While many notable -- and well-dressed -- royals have made an appearance, notably absent is Queen Margarethe II, who is now the longest-serving queen, as she recently underwent extensive back surgery. King Harold V of Norway and his wife, Queen Sonja, are also absent.

See all of the royals who arrived to celebrate Charles and Camilla on their special day below.

King Felipe and Queen Rania of Spain

Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania of Jordan

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands

Prince Frederick and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark (attending in place of Margrethe II of Denmark)

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria (heir to the throne) of Sweden

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco

Queen Anne-Marie, Crown Prince Pavlos and Marie-Chantal of Greece

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway

King Tupou VI and Nanasipau'u Tuku'aho of Tongo

Prince Radu and Margareta of Romania

Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine of Yugoslavia

Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan

King Charles III's coronation took place at Westminster Abbey, and formalized his role as the head of the Church of England and marking the transfer of his title and powers. It's also the official moment he is crowned king.

King Charles will be crowned with the St Edward's Crown from the 17th century, which weighs nearly five pounds, has a solid gold frame and 444 stones.

Meanwhile, his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will be anointed and crowned as queen. Camilla will be the first divorcee to be crowned, and the coronation invitation that was released in April made headlines when it referred to her as Queen Camilla for the first time. Until then, she was described as queen consort.

Although the actual anointment during the coronation ceremony is not broadcast publicly, plenty of special programming and live footage from the ceremony will be available to watch live on May 6, starting at 5 a.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Audiences will also be able to view coverage on CBS News, including the concert featuring Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on Sunday, May 7. Additionally, others can watch the coronation online on these streaming platforms.

