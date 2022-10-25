King Charles III Meets With New UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Historic Moment
King Charles’ Coronation Date Set for 2023: What We Know
Go Behind the Scenes of Zak Bagans' Murder House Investigation (…
Kaley Cuoco Knows Tom Pelphrey Is the ‘Right Person’ as They Exp…
'Sister Wives': Why Kody Prefers Robyn's House vs. Janelle's RV …
Actor Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
'Sister Wives': Meri Left 'Lost' and 'Empty' After Kody Suggests…
'Sister Wives': Kody Admits He Lied to Christine About Custody L…
'America's Got Talent' Finalist Zuri Craig Dead at 44
Megyn Kelly Grieves Sudden Death of Sister Suzanne at 58
Matthew Perry Recalls Going to Rehab After Filming Monica and Ch…
Megyn Kelly Teared Up While Watching 'Bombshell'
Tarek and Heather El Moussa Are Pregnant With Their First Baby T…
‘House of the Dragon’ Finale: Fans Freak Out Over Shocking Death
Jason Momoa Bares His Butt During Fishing Trip
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Go to War Against Ea…
Matthew Perry Opens Up About Addiction, Near-Death Experience Ah…
Leslie Jordan Talks Recreating Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Look (E…
'Ellen' Breakout Star Sophia Grace Announces She's 5 Months Preg…
Tuesday marks a historic day in the United Kingdom. King Charles III received the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace in London, England, to make the formal request that Sunak form a new administration in his name.
"Mr. Sunak accepted His Majesty's offer and kissed hands upon his appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury," Buckingham Palace shared in a statement.
The long-standing tradition was previously carried out by Charles' late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, for the past 15 Prime Ministers, including Liz Truss, who had the final official audience with the queen at Balmoral Castle days before her death on Sept. 8.
Truss only made it 44 days in office, the shortest stint ever for a British prime minister. Charles accepted Truss' resignation shortly before receiving Sunak.
Sunak is not only the first prime minister to be sworn in by King Charles III, he is also the first British Asian prime minister in the nation's history.
RELATED CONTENT:
Rishi Sunak Makes History as U.K.'s First British Asian Prime Minister
Why King Charles Will Not Watch This Season of 'The Crown'
Why Camilla Wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Coronation