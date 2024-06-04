Jonathan Tucker is being hailed a hero after he sprung into action to save a family in the middle of a home invasion.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department tells ET that a call came in at around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Hancock Park. Police say a suspect entered the location.

Soon after, the Kingdom actor stepped in. In security footage obtained by KTLA, Tucker is seen storming into the home barefoot after hearing a woman screaming. The homeowner was not home at the time, but his wife and three daughters were inside when the suspect entered the home.

Moments later, cell phone video footage shows the family escaping through the back of the house, and Tucker could also be seen carrying one child. Security footage shows armed police arriving at the home, where there was a brief standoff before they eventually made their way inside the home. KTLA reports the man was found hiding in the closet and he was taken into custody without incident.

Following a Code 4, Tucker could be heard on video thanking LAPD for their swift response.

Tucker is known for his roles in films such as The Virgin Suicides, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Hostage, The Ruins and Charlie's Angels. He's also appeared on numerous TV shows, including Kingdom, Parenthood, Westworld, Justified, City on a Hill and Debris.

Tucker politely declined a KTLA on-camera interview, adding that the LAPD are the real heroes. He shared the same sentiment with Los Angeles magazine.

"If you want a quote, call the LAPD because those guys are the real heroes. They put their lives on the line every day multiple times a day," Tucker told the outlet. "They responded within minutes, while I was still on the phone with a 911 dispatcher. It was an extraordinary response."

Tucker is married to film producer -- and the daughter of Pulitzer Prize-winning economic historian Liaquat Ahamed -- Tara Tucker. They share three children -- twin sons and a daughter.

