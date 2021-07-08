What happens when couponing goes criminal?

Inspired by a true story, Kirby Howell-Baptise and Kristen Bell's new comedy flick, Queenpins, follows two suburban residents who turn an innocent hobby into a multimillion-dollar counterfeit coupon caper. After Connie (Bell), a bored and frustrated homemaker, fires off a letter to the conglomerate behind a box of cereal gone stale and receives an apology along with dozens of freebies, she ropes her vlogger best friend, JoJo (Howell-Baptiste), into a coupon club scheme. The two begin to scam millions from mega-corporations and deliver deals to legions of fellow coupon clippers, pocketing the profits.

On the trail to total coupon dominance, a hapless Loss Prevention Officer (Paul Walter Hauser) from the local supermarket chain joins forces with a determined U.S. Postal Inspector (Vince Vaughn) in hot pursuit of these newly minted "Queenpins" of pink collar crime.

Joel McHale and Bebe Rexha round out a star-studded cast directed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly, who also wrote the film's script.

Queenpins premieres in theaters on Sept. 10 and will be available to stream on Paramount+.

