Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' Star and Emmy-Winning Actress, Dead at 71

Cheers star and Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley has died. She was 71.

According to a statement penned by Alley's children, True, 30 and Lillie, 28, and released on her official social media accounts, the actress died Monday following a short battle with cancer. Per Alley's family, she was surrounded by her closest family as she fought the disease -- only recently discovered.

"To all our friends, far and wide around the world," the statement began. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on-screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother," the statement continued.

In addition to praising their mother, Alley's children thanked the team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida, where Alley was receiving treatment.

Touching on the legacy Alley is leaving behind, her children called their mother and inspiration and said they plan to live their lives to the fullest, just as she did.

"Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did," her children noted in the statement.

Alley's family concluded the announcement by thanking fans for their love and prayers and asking for privacy at this difficult time.

Alley rose to fame in 1987 when she starred as Rebecca Howe on NBC's Cheers. She earned a Golden Globe for best actress and an Emmy for outstanding lead actress for the role in 1991.

She would receive her second Emmy for her portrayal of Sally Goodson in David's Mother in 1994. In addition to Cheers, Alley also appeared on Veronica's Closet, Fat Actress, Kirstie and Scream Queens, with big screen credits that include Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Summer School, Look Who's Talking, It Takes Two and Drop Dead Gorgeous.

The 71-year-old film and TV star is survived by her two children and her grandson, Waylon.

