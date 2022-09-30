Ted Danson on 'Cheers' 40th Anniversary: 'Everything I Do Is Because of That Show's Popularity' (Exclusive)
‘Mr. Mayor’: Ted Danson and Holly Hunter Tease ‘Jealousy’ and ‘R…
Emmys 2022: Brett Goldstein (Full Backstage Interview)
Beyoncé’s Star-Studded 41st Birthday Party: Kim Kardashian, Drak…
Dixie D'Amelio on 'Complicated' Noah Beck Relationship and 'The …
Vanessa Lachey Shares Her Secret to Marriage and Teases Season 2…
Rosie O'Donnell Broke Abstinence Streak After Meeting New Girlfr…
Offset on Passing Down His Fashion Style to His Kids and Season …
Why George Clooney’s Movie ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Moved UK Premier…
Quinta Brunson on Life After ’Abbott Elementary’ Emmy Win and Ho…
Breland Gives a Look Backstage as He Goes on Tour! (Exclusive)
Camila Mendes Reacts to Ending Her Chapter of ‘Riverdale’ (Exclu…
Josh Duhamel Makes Red Carpet Debut With Wife Audra Mari (Exclus…
ERNEST on Touring with His Best Friend Morgan Wallen (Exclusive)
George Clooney on Wife Amal, Their Kids and Long-Lasting Julia R…
Queen Latifah Reveals Why She Has ‘No Death’ Clause in Her Contr…
Ana de Armas on Her ‘Blonde’ Transformation and Recreating Maril…
Elton John’s Husband David Furnish Details Britney Spears’ Exper…
Tim Allen on Bringing Back 'The Santa Clause' and Daughter Joini…
Leonardo DiCaprio 'Spending Time' With Gigi Hadid Following Cami…
Long before Mr. Mayor, The Good Place and Bored to Death, Ted Danson played Sam Malone, the charming, smooth-talking bartender on Cheers, the beloved sitcom about a bar where "everybody knows your name" that aired from 1982 to 1993.
Sept. 30, 2022 marks the 40th anniversary of the show's debut, and Danson told ET's Kevin Frazier back in March that he can hardly believe it.
"Unbelievable. I remember being 35 when I started, that's always a nice kind of memory," Danson recalled of first portraying the heartthrob bartender, quipping, "My hair was brown, and I had a lot of it."
The 74-year-old actor said he has never forgotten where he came from or how he's managed so much success. "I was so blessed. I got my introduction to this business with [Cheers creators] Jimmy Burrows and [Les Charles] and Glen Charles, who are like half-hour aristocrats. I mean, they were some of the best in the business and that's how I got introduced to half-hour [television]."
Forever grateful, Danson added, "The reason why we're talking, the reason why I'm sitting next to [Mr. Mayor co-star] Holly [Hunter] is because of Cheers. Everything I do is because of the popularity of that show."
As for whether he goes back and watches the sitcom, Danson admitted to ET, "It still makes me laugh when I watch sometimes. It's funny and it's great to see my friends and they make me laugh."
RELATED CONTENT:
Ted Danson Has the Best Compliment for His Wife Mary Steenburgen
Ted Danson on 'Hitting Adolescence' in His Forties
The 'CSI' Hazing that Changed Ted Danson's Life
Related Gallery