Kirstie Alley Dead at 71: John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Stars Pay Tribute
Kirstie Alley is being remembered by Hollywood. On Monday, the actress' children announced that she'd died after a short battle with cancer. She was 71.
"Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren, and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did," True and Lillie Parker, Alley's two children, who are 30 and 28 respectively, wrote in their tribute.
Almost immediately after the news broke, John Travolta, took to Instagram to remember his late pal and Look Who's Talking co-star.
"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," he wrote alongside a solo shot of Alley and a throwback pic of the two of them. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."
Jamie Lee Curtis, who appeared with Alley on Scream Queens, also remembered the late actress on Instagram.
"I've just heard the sad news that Kirstie Alley has died. She was a great comic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life," Curtis wrote. "She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news."
"I love you, Kirstie," Kristin Chenoweth, who appeared on Alley's self-titled TV Land series, wrote on Instagram. "I will see you again someday. I can’t believe you’re gone."
Keep reading to see more celeb reactions to Alley's death.
