Quentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor, Dead at 34

Quentin Oliver Lee, who starred in the title role in the national tour of The Phantom of the Opera and made his Broadway debut in Prince of Broadway, has died. He was 34.

The late stage actor's wife, Angie Lee Graham, took to her husband's Instagram account and announced Lee died on Thursday following a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, for which he was diagnosed with earlier this summer. She posted photos of Lee, who would have turned 35 next month, holding their young daughter, Samantha.

In the caption, Angie said Lee passed away "in the wee hours of the morning." She also revealed their final moment together.

"It was the most beautiful moment of my life. I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect."

Angie's remembering her husband as "an incredible man, husband, father, son, brother, friend, singer, actor, and disciple of Christ with great faith in his Father in Heaven." She added, "To say 'he will be dearly missed' doesn't reflect the scope of the people and communities he has created and touched."

The day after Angie's post, the verified Instagram account for The Phantom of the Opera posted a photo of Lee in character.

"The Phantom family is saddened to hear of the passing of Quentin Oliver Lee," the post's caption read. "Quentin brilliantly [led] our North American tour in 2018. Our hearts are with Quentin’s family and friends."

Lee made his Broadway debut in the musical Prince of Broadway in 2017 after taking on the understudy role. He joined The Phantom's national tour in 2018 after Derrick Davis concluded his run in December 2017.

Lee also appeared in the 2021 revival of the Tony-nominated production Caroline, or Change before taking part in the Off-Broadway production of Oratorio for Living Things.

