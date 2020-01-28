Kobe Bryant's love for his kids is inspiring other fathers to celebrate their pride for their own daughters.

The NBA star, who was dad to four daughters, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their three other children -- Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

In a touching tribute following Bryant's death, ESPN reporter Elle Duncan remembered the Los Angeles Lakers player gushing two years ago over his then-three daughters.

"He said that his wife, Vanessa, really wanted to try again for a boy, but was sort of jokingly concerned that it would be another girl," she recalled. "And I was like, 'Four girls! Are you joking? What would you think? How would you feel?' And without hesitation, he said, 'I would have five more girls if I could. I'm a girl dad.'"



"He said that his oldest daughter was an accomplished volleyball player and that the youngest was a toddler, so TBD," Duncan said, before tearfully describing what Bryant said about GiGi. "But that middle one, he said, 'That middle one was a monster. She's a beast. She's better than I was at her age. She's got it.' That middle one, of course, was GiGi."



"When I reflect on this tragedy and that half an hour I spent with Kobe Bryant two years ago, I suppose that the only small source of comfort for me is knowing that he died doing what he loved the most, being a dad. Being a girl dad," she concluded.



Per Duncan's request on Twitter, fans, celebs and more posted photos of themselves with their daughters and the hashtag, "#girldad."

"#girldad I LOVE YOU SHAI," Bow Wow captioned a photo of himself with his daughter on Instagram.

Timbaland posted, "❤️❤️❤️my babe reign #girldad."

See more posts below.

I'm so proud and lucky to be a #GirlDad. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/sluOIktQwu — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) January 28, 2020

Nothing better in the world than being a #girldadpic.twitter.com/kAcxo9UGph — Justin Fuente (@CoachFuente) January 29, 2020

There’s nothing I’m more proud of than being a #Girldadpic.twitter.com/gye4e5az5A — Rhett Lashlee (@rhettlashlee) January 29, 2020

I’m a grateful #GirlDad...❤️It doesn’t get any better.I’ve been blessed by God’s grace with these 2 awesome fearless and intelligent ladies..

They are the air that I breathe.



Seeing Kobe & Gigi in the gym created a unique energy and vibe❤️RIP Mamba & Mambacita.@elleduncanESPNpic.twitter.com/N5U5B4aeqL — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) January 28, 2020

