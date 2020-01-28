Kobe Bryant Will Be Honored at 2020 Oscars

Kobe Bryant's shocking and sudden death has had an impact on all facets of the entertainment world.

After the GRAMMYs quickly put together a tribute to the late NBA star on Sunday after he died in a helicopter crash earlier that morning, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences also plans to acknowledge Bryant during the 2020 Oscars ceremony taking place on Feb. 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Whether Bryant will simply be a part of the in memoriam segment of the ceremony or if he will get his own tribute is still unknown. ET has reached out to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

Although Bryant was, of course, best known for his iconic NBA career as a Los Angeles Laker, he is also an Oscar winner. He won the Best Animated Short Oscar in 2018 for his autobiographical short, Dear Basketball, which he wrote to pay homage to his love for the game upon retiring after 20 years in the NBA.

ET actually spoke with Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, on the red carpet before his Oscar win in March 2018, and he called the whole experience "surreal."

"Never in my wildest dreams did I feel we'd be here at the Oscars nominated for an Oscar," he admitted. "That's insane."

A moment of silence was held for Bryant at the 2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon that took place at the Dolby Theatre on Monday. The Academy also Instagrammed a picture of Bryant proudly posing with his Oscar.

"They doubted a kid could make it in the NBA and he proved them wrong," the caption reads. "They doubted he could win a championship and he proved them wrong. They doubted he could make movies and he won an Oscar. Like all great artists, Kobe Bryant proved the doubters wrong. Rest in peace."

Bryant was just 41 years old. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also died in the crash alongside seven others. After the tragic deaths, the NBA postponed the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers game that was supposed to take place at the Staples Center on Tuesday. On Sunday, Bryant's close friend and fellow basketball icon, LeBron James -- who currently plays for the Lakers -- was seen crying as he arrived at LAX airport with other members of the team.

"The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday," the NBA said in a statement on Monday.

A source with the Lakers told ET that everyone in the organization is still deeply grieving Bryant's death.

"We are glad the league is postponing the game," the source said. "It’s not just the players hurting. Kobe was here for two decades and is like family to everyone in the building. No one is OK."

The source added that the Lakers brought in grief counselors for employees and team players, and that the counselors will be available for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, there is still no information on a memorial or funeral for Bryant.

For more on how Bryant's many celebrity friends and fans have been mourning him, watch the video below:

Hollywood and Sports Stars React to Kobe Bryant's Death This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: Everything We Know

Tennis Star Novak Djokovic Gets Choked Up Remembering Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant's Fans Gather at Tributes Around the World to Honor the Late NBA Star

Related Gallery