NBA Postpones Lakers Game After Kobe Bryant Crash

The NBA has announced that the upcoming game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers has been postponed in light of the shocking death of basketball icon Kobe Bryant on Sunday.

According to a statement released by the league on Monday, Tuesday's game will be postponed for a later date.

"The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday," the organization said.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the decision came following a day of discussion and meetings with grief counselors for employees, many of whom had known Bryant for years.

There have been discussions between the Lakers and the NBA since the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and 8 others about whether this game should be played. Ultimately an organization that spent the day with grief counselors just wasn’t up to putting on an NBA game. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant has been a part of the Lakers for 20 years. Most employees knew him well and are grieving. It was a lot to ask to come in for an event of this magnitude while things were so raw. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 27, 2020

The former LA Lakers star and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died on Sunday morning following a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. According to the LA County Sheriff's Office, there were nine people on the helicopter -- a pilot and eight passengers. There were no survivors.

Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their three other daughters-- Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

Tributes have flooded in for Bryant and his daughter on social media following the shocking accident. His memory was also tearfully honored during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday evening, where the pain of the tragedy weighed heavily on those in attendance.

See the video below for more on Bryant's celebrated life and legacy and the outpouring of emotional tributes.

GRAMMYs 2020: Here's How the Show Honored Kobe Bryant Following His Death This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: Everything We Know

Kanye West Puts on Emotional Midnight Service as a Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Celebrities and Athletes React

Jack Nicholson, Lakers Superfan, Reacts to Kobe Bryant’s Death in Rare Interview

Related Gallery