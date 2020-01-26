Kobe Bryant's Fans Gather Around Staples Center to Honor Late NBA Star

Kobe Bryant's fans are gathering to pay their respects at the place where he played best. Shortly after the news broke on Sunday that the 41-year-old former L.A. Lakers star had died in a helicopter crash, hundreds of fans immediately began gathering at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The home court for the L.A. Lakers became a beacon for grieving fans after the loss of the iconic athlete.

One man brought a giant floral display featuring purple flowers to honor the NBA star. Many other fans were seen donning Lakers gear and standing in silence.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

ESPN writer Justin Tinsley tweeted, "I’m literally in STAPLES Center right now. Everyone has the same look of loss right now. We’re all zombies. Surreal doesn’t even begin to describe what it feels like."

I’m literally in STAPLES Center right now. Everyone has the same look of loss right now. We’re all zombies. Surreal doesn’t even begin to describe what it feels like. — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) January 26, 2020

Fans were forced to gather next to a makeshift black fence surrounding the Staples Center as the arena will play host to the 2020 GRAMMY Awards on Sunday evening.

I can’t even believe this is real... right now outside Staples. 💔 pic.twitter.com/yuunIbG2Ms — Chiney Ogwumike (@Chiney321) January 26, 2020

Fans are gathering outside of Staples Center to mourn the tragic passing of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant. #RestInGreatnessKobepic.twitter.com/jBPfmFJl4c — Ryan Knight 🏳️‍🌈 🗽 (@ProudResister) January 26, 2020

A growing crowd at a memorial for #KobeBryant outside in Staples Center. @KTLApic.twitter.com/nsb79I73wc — Chris Gierowski (@tepall14) January 26, 2020

Watch @ESPNLosAngeles's broadcast: Fans remember Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center https://t.co/3biaEsCGmJ — Nikki (@NikkiP_420) January 26, 2020

Fans have gathered outside Staples Center to remember Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/u5FhPkCz0q — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020

The LAPD tweeted, "As a reminder, the area around the Staples Center is closed due to the Grammys & fans will not be able to access the arena."

We’re aware of published reports regarding the helicopter crash in Calabasas today & we’re still in the process of confirming with @LASDHQ who was on board. As a reminder, the area around the Staples Center is closed due to the Grammys & fans will not be able to access the arena. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 26, 2020

Many fans of Bryant have been publicly calling for the GRAMMYs to be canceled in honor of the late athlete's loss.

As was previously reported, ET confirmed that Bryant died as a result of the helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning. TMZ has since reported that Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also on board the helicopter and was killed alongside her father. Following the news of Bryant's death, celebrity tributes have been pouring in.

