Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae Lip Sync to Travis Barker's New Song on TikTok
Kourtney Kardashian is having some fun with her pal, Addison Rae, and promoting her boyfriend, Travis Barker's, new music in the process! The 42-year-old reality star took to TikTok over the weekend to lip-sync to the new jxdn song, "Think About Me," which features Travis on the drums.
"I've wasted so much time on you/ I've wasted so much time on you/ Do you even think about me?/ Do you even think about me?" jxdn croons.
In the video, Kourtney and Addison are rocking matching khaki-colored sweatshirts, which they're wearing as dresses, and belting out the chorus.
"It’s the spins for me," the mother of three captioned the clip.
Travis reposted the clip on his Instagram account.
In addition to their lip-sync, Kourtney and Addison also recreated a dance for Addison's account, showing the side-by-side redo.
Last month, Addison gushed to ET about Kourtney and Travis' romance.
"I'm obsessed. I love Kourtney and I love Travis, they're both amazing people and I wish them the best," the 20-year-old TikTok star said. "They're so cute."
