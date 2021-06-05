Travis Barker 'Expected' to Make Appearance on Kardashian's Hulu Show, Source Says
Expect to see more of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian together.
Ever since the two went public with their relationship, it seems like they can't get enough of each other. Now it appears they may be sharing the screen together. A source tells ET, "Travis is expected to make an appearance on the Kardashian's Hulu show. His kids may appear as well, but not as much as he will be featured."
The source adds that "Travis and Kourtney are doing great" and the Blink-182 drummer "just wants to keep her happy."
Meanwhile, as for Travis' relationship with Scott Disick, the source says the two "have never bonded, even when Kourtney and Travis were just friends. Travis and Scott are very different."
In December it was revealed that the famous family signed a new exclusive deal with Disney to star and executive produce a new reality series for Hulu. Details are scarce, but the new Kardashian-Jenner series is expected to debut in late 2021.
A source told ET at the time that the Kardashians decided to leave E! for a better deal monetarily speaking.
"The family is really excited about this new chapter and adventure and of course are not looking to get out of the spotlight," the source said. "They'll still continue to share about their lives through the deal with Hulu, but now with a new, updated spin."
Through the newly signed Disney deal, Kourtney, Kris Jenner,Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner will create global content within its corporate family. The family is currently wrapping up their 20th and final season of KUWTK, ending this month.
Meanwhile, Kourtney and Travis started dating in January and in just a few short months, they have vacationed together, lavished one another with gifts and packed on the PDA. The Blink-182 drummer even got Kourtney's name inked on his chest.
Another source also told ET, that the pair has been talking about engagement and marriage. "Travis would absolutely love to tie the knot with Kourtney, but Kourtney hasn't been sure that's the step she wants to take in their relationship right now," the source said. "She is extraordinarily happy and doesn't feel the need or want the pressure of getting married."
